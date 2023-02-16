iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Acorns Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 6.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $358,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.81. 204,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,182. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

