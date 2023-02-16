Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jabil Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.71. 1,310,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,300. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

