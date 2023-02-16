JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. 4,641,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,911. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

