JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.71

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.71 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 181.35 ($2.20). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 180.95 ($2.20), with a volume of 6,537,691 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.92) to GBX 630 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.17).

The firm has a market cap of £9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.08.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($292,732.51). 52.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

