Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Purchases 18 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,253 ($27.35) per share, for a total transaction of £405.54 ($492.28).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,147 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £386.46 ($469.12).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON JMAT traded down GBX 10.21 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,242.79 ($27.22). 291,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,641. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($30.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,173.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,071.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.13) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.92) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,350 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($26.97).

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.