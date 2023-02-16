Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in January

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,758. The stock has a market cap of $678.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

