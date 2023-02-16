Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 227,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,510. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $250.87. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

