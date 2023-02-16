Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

About Jounce Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Wednesday. 265,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,024. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Stories

