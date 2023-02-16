JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.25

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JGGI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 475 ($5.77). 546,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.66. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 386 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 481 ($5.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 517.93.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £16,886.10 ($20,497.82). In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,441 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,415.38). Also, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 3,927 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £16,886.10 ($20,497.82).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

