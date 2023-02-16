Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

JAQC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,496. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

