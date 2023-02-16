Kadena Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $257.87 million and $18.12 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00426616 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.73 or 0.28252099 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,020,659 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

