Keep Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $176.77 million and $1.85 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00426616 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.73 or 0.28252099 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.