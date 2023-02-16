Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 383,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

