King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.84 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $258.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

