Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFSGet Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 40,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,386. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

