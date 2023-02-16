Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 40,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,386. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.