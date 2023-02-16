Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 40,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,386. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

