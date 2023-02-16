Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
KGC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,477,341. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.