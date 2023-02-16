Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,477,341. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinross Gold Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

