Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Knowles Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,205. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Knowles by 12,434.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Knowles by 56.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 950,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after acquiring an additional 924,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

