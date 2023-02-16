KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $890,257.08 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $42.30 million and approximately $890,257.08 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00216080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,196.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000126 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08447894 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $852,661.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.