Komodo Trading Up 6% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $39.27 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00186974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00069658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

