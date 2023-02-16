Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Stock Down 1.6 %

Kopin Company Profile

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 313,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.48.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

