Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

