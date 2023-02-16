Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LCI stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Lannett alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 83.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153,445 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.