Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 1.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.93. 352,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 134,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRMR. Citigroup began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 143,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

