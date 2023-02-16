Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 6.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Las Vegas Sands worth $212,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,800. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

