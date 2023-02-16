Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $400.00

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.86). Leaf Clean Energy shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.86), with a volume of 109,901 shares traded.

Leaf Clean Energy Stock Down 11.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400. The firm has a market capitalization of £458,444.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

About Leaf Clean Energy

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

