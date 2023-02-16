Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.11

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $17.02. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 59,417 shares changing hands.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

