Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 576,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 219,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $150.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

