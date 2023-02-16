Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th.
NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
