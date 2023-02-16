Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

