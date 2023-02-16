Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.
Insider Activity at Life Storage
In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Life Storage Stock Down 0.5 %
LSI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.08. 1,208,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Life Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.11%.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
See Also
