LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LifeMD Price Performance

LifeMD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,409. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.15.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.