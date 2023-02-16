Linear Trading Down 0% This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Linear has a market cap of $76.12 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

