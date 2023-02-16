Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Lowered to $332.00 at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Shares of LAD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day moving average is $234.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 45.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

