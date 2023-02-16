Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Livent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Livent Trading Down 0.2 %

LTHM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 1,455,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,958. Livent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Livent

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

