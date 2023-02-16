LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 396,363 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.
- On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.
- On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.
NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
