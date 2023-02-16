Long Pond Capital LP Acquires 3,936,295 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936,295 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 4.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 2.37% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $71,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 198.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 961,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 639,338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

