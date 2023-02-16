Long Pond Capital LP Has $83.49 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 503.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 4.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 5.68% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $83,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $61,950,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $9,077,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 486,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 424,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

