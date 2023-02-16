Long Pond Capital LP Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 218,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 0.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,615. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

