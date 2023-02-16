Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 155,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,736,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SHW traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 502,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

