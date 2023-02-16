Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 85.6% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 185,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 85,580 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Umpqua by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Umpqua by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 124,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.62.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

