Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 18,000 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 248.7% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 4.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Progress Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGRWU remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

About Progress Acquisition

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.