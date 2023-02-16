Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.75 million and $1.52 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

