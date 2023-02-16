MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.93. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 45,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Equities analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,330,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 224,050 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

