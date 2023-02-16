Manifold Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $28.03 or 0.00118632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

