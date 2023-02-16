Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

MPC opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.