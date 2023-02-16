Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.8 %

MMI stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

