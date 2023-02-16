Martin Westhead Sells 967 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $18,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,148.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16.
NETGEAR Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NTGR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 158,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,745. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
