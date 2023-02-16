Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

