Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

