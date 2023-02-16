Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of MHH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.83.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
