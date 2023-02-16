mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading Up 4%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.04. 34,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

mCloud Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

