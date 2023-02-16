MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.59% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

